Steele, other Red Raiders make first NFL roster

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saturday afternoon, NFL teams cut their roster down to the mandatory 53-man roster. Former Texas Tech offensive lineman, Terence Steele was among the players to make their first NFL team roster.
The Red Raiders had five players from their 2019 class get invited to training camps throughout the league, to try and make a team. Of those five, only two players were drafted into the league; linebacker Jordyn Brooks and defensive lineman, Broderick Washington Jr. Brooks was taken by the Seattle Seahawks in the first round with the 27th overall pick. While Washington Jr. was selected with the 170th pick in the 5th round by the Baltimore Ravens.
Brooks and Washington Jr. were expected to make their teams, which they achieved. But the big surprise was Steele making the Dallas Cowboys roster as an undrafted free agent. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL decided to cancel all pre-season games, which eliminated the true chance for undrafted rookies to impress their coaches and earn a spot on the team.
On the other side, former Tech defensive back, Douglas Coleman III (Denver Broncos) and offensive lineman, Travis Bruffy (Green Bay Packers) were cut from their respective teams. However, being released as part of final cuts for each time is also a sign that these players may have a future in the league. The players can be retained by their teams and added to their practice squad rosters, which would allow them to stay with the team, practice, and at some point get added to the active roster. The other option for these players is being signed by another team once they clear waivers.
The NFL season kicks off with former Texas Tech star quarterback and Super Bowl Champion, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10th at 7:20 on NBC.
