Steele, other Red Raiders make first NFL roster

On the other side, former Tech defensive back, Douglas Coleman III (Denver Broncos) and offensive lineman, Travis Bruffy (Green Bay Packers) were cut from their respective teams. However, being released as part of final cuts for each time is also a sign that these players may have a future in the league. The players can be retained by their teams and added to their practice squad rosters, which would allow them to stay with the team, practice, and at some point get added to the active roster. The other option for these players is being signed by another team once they clear waivers.