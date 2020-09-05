Wolfforth Farmers Market reaches 100 vendors with additional barn stands

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The Wolfforth Farmers Market has been growing rapidly since COVID-19 hit the South Plains, recently adding 17 more barn houses for vendors to set up.
The organizer of the market said there are more than 100 vendors now, double the amount of vendors from last summer, giving more local business people the opportunity to sell their products.
“We make cinnamon rolls. We make three flavors. We’ve got brown sugar pecan, orange and regular cinnamon,” said Wollforth resident, Nicole Talley, co-founder of Flour + Sugar Bakery.
Talley started her business during COVID-19 and started bringing her cinnamon rolls to the Wolfforth Farmers Market in April. She says this expansion has made it easier for her to get a spot and grow her business.
“I think it’s been great. There are a lot of new things out here and in fact, we are thinking of doing a little looking before we leave, but I think it feels more established. It’s a really nice place to bring your family,” Talley said.
Joe and Donna Conti, who drive in from New Mexico to sell meltable waxes with their Scentsy business, had similar sentiments about the mood of the market.
“It’s amazing how everybody bonds together.. It’s like a mini family! It really is.”
Joe said they were glad to move to one of the 17 barns with more space.
“It makes it easier. We don’t have to haul it back and forth.”
The organizers of the West Texas Italian Eats tent enjoyed their first day ever at the Wolfforth Farmers Market and also enjoyed the space of their new barn.
“We decided to bring delicious pasta to West Texas. Pappardelle’s is out of Denver, Colorado and we decided that this is something West Texas didn’t have.”
The organizers say they were blown away by the success they had today, but are looking forward to joining a community that supports locals.
“I think it’s all about supporting locals and I think during the pandemic, everyone realized how important it is to support local businesses and I think that’s what every single person out here is trying to do.”
The Wolfforth Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1/2 mile west of Frenship High School on West 82nd Street.
