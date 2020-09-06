End Zone Team of the Week: Sundown Roughnecks

SUNDOWN, Texas (KCBD) - The second KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season is the Sundown Roughnecks.
In their week two match-up against the Sudan Hornets, the Roughnecks won 59-15.
The Roughnecks remain undefeated on the season, after their week one 6-0 win over Muleshoe. The team showed huge improvements on both sides of the ball that resulted in the big win against Sudan.
Next week, Sundown will hit the road for the first time this season to play the (1-1) Abernathy Antelopes.
