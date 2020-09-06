Sunny Labor Day ahead of Tuesday cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today will be a warm one, along with tomorrow for your Labor Day. Warmer then average, yes, but its what I like to call seasonably warm. Winds not an issue and plenty of sun.
This all changes Tuesday. A major, unseasonable cold front will be racing in from the north with our first arctic blast. And yes, its not even mid-September. Looks like we’re gonna have to break out the cold weather gear for at least Wednesday morning. It will be a dramatic shift in temperatures. We should bottom out in the upper 30s in Lubbock on Wednesday morning, and maybe only into the 50s in the afternoon.
We could see some showers and thunderstorms along the front and in its immediate passing. And with it as cold as its going to be, we can’t even rule out some snow flakes in the extreme Northwest South Plains. Don’t expect slick roads aside from the rain though, ground temperatures are much too warm for anything to truly stick if we do happen to see something.
And, winds. Honestly, we’ve gotten a break from the Lubbock winds. Thats ends with this front. In addition to the cold air, we could see wind gusts upwards for 45-50mph Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. So wind chills could be an issue as well.
