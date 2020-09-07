Habitat for Humanity: Two homes to be built in ten days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time in over two decades, Habitat for Humanity is kicking off their Blitz Build event, where two homes will be built in ten days by volunteers.
These homes are built for families in difficult financial situations, but to become a homeowner they have to go through hours of educational training to prove stability.
“Its not just given to them. It’s a hand up not a hand out. They have to take classes. They have to put hours into the home and they have to quality for the loan,” Chairman for Build Blitz Cynthia Arriaga said.
The homes will be built on the 400 North block of Guava, in East Lubbock. These two homes are just the beginning. Habitat for Humanity Chairman Joe Pucket said they hope to build more homes next year and within the next ten years, build homes in all 80 lots.
“We’re going to build homes, not necessarily through blitz, but were going to have homeowners in all these lots,” Puckett said.
These homes are an effort to stabilize families for future generations and grow East Lubbock.
“To make a difference for the children and for the parents. Having a home is the most important thing someone can do for a family,” Puckett said.
Arriaga said they need at least thirty volunteers each day for the next nine days. If you are interested in volunteering, go to the Habitat for Humanity Facebook page.
