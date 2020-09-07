Local stores open on Labor Day to keep business on track

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Labor Day is known as a national day off work, but it’s also a popular day for shopping crowds and Lubbock is no exception, with local stores wanting and needing big crowds after COVID-19 closures.
“Everybody is pretty amped up since it’s the afternoon, people are awake and ready to go shopping so it’s been pretty good today,” said Emma Suzanne, a supervisor at T.C. Elli’s, a clothing boutique right near Texas Tech’s campus.
She said last year they were open and wanted to draw the same crowds this year.
“We didn’t know what to expect for this year with college starting, would they come back? If our main target market was going to be here or not? But it actually surprised us and it’s been the same as it has been in the past few years so it’s been working out really great.”
Over at Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe in Central Lubbock, owner, Stephanie Holland, wanted to give the public a chance to eat a sweet treat on a national day off from work and school.
“The dining room has been completely full all day long, so it’s been wonderful,” said Holland.
She was closed last Labor Day but wanted a boost in business, so she opened for the holiday this year.
“We just felt like that since we were closed for six straight weeks, we needed to be open as much as possible and felt that people would come out today and we are glad they did,” said Holland, who added local stores are the heart and soul of Lubbock.
No Labor Day would be complete without some good sales. Shannon Smith with Discount Mattress in Central Lubbock wanted to welcome local customers.
“For the week leading up to it, I think people did well and took advantage of our sales earlier this week, which is great but hopefully everyone is doing great and enjoying the holiday with their families, so I definitely support that.”
He said most recently, the mattress industry is experiencing inventory and material challenges due to COVID-19, so holidays like today are a good time for people to shop local.
“Every sale counts to us. Every sale matters. With Labor Day specifically, it’s just supporting the American dream of owning a business.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.