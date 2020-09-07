Potent early season cold front on it’s way

Even 24 hours out, the exact timing of the front is in question. Not uncommon with early season strong fronts there. But, early Tuesday afternoon is a good educated guess. We’ll see some activity try to flare up ahead of it, and that activity could be a bit on the stronger side, especially off the Caprock. Not widespread severe weather, but we’ll get a few storms we’ll have to watch. And they will be efficient rain producers as well. After the front, there will be enough energy above us to keep rain showers and some storms in the area. And it will be a cold rain as the wind blows and the cold, modified artic air, sets in. The good news is that the possibility of snow in our northwestern counties has gone down. Not that it had a chance of sticking to begin with (the ground temperatures are much too warm) but 2020 has been weird enough to begin with. I don’t think most were wanting to see snowflakes in the first two weeks of September. That’s a Wisconsin thing, not a Texas thing. 😊