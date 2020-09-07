Potent early season cold front on it’s way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One of the more potent early season cold front’s we’ve seen in a long time continues to make its way toward the South Plains. In fact, the most recent I can find that are similar was in the late 1980′s and in the mid-1970s. Here are some numbers to think about for the next two days:9/8 69-1986 Lowest High on Record
47-2004 Record Low
9/9 65-1976 Lowest High on Record
47-1956 Record Low
The lowest high on record for Wednesday, I’m thinking that’s going to be shattered. I’m going with a high temperature of 53 as of right now. We might adjust that some later tonight. The record low’s for both days will be closer to the previous records, but still have a really good chance of falling. If this was going to be a dry front, we would be shattering records there too, but it won’t be. Rain is very much in the forecast.
Even 24 hours out, the exact timing of the front is in question. Not uncommon with early season strong fronts there. But, early Tuesday afternoon is a good educated guess. We’ll see some activity try to flare up ahead of it, and that activity could be a bit on the stronger side, especially off the Caprock. Not widespread severe weather, but we’ll get a few storms we’ll have to watch. And they will be efficient rain producers as well. After the front, there will be enough energy above us to keep rain showers and some storms in the area. And it will be a cold rain as the wind blows and the cold, modified artic air, sets in. The good news is that the possibility of snow in our northwestern counties has gone down. Not that it had a chance of sticking to begin with (the ground temperatures are much too warm) but 2020 has been weird enough to begin with. I don’t think most were wanting to see snowflakes in the first two weeks of September. That’s a Wisconsin thing, not a Texas thing. 😊
Rain chances will start to subside Wednesday morning\afternoon. However, enough energy and moisture will remain that we could still see some isolated to scattered activity into Friday.
Bright side, the Tech game on Saturday, with it’s 7pm start, will actually feel like an early Fall game. You know, a little warm to start, but cooling off nicely as the game goes along.
