Record-low lows and highs possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Happy Labor Day. If you are laboring, I hope it’s at something you enjoy. It’s going to be a hot and sunny afternoon, but the advertised big weather change is still on track to bring an unseasonably strong cold front through the South Plains tomorrow. Here’s the latest.
After a mild start, this Labor Day heats up into the mid- and upper 90s under a sunny sky. Appropriate temperatures for the holiday known as the unofficial last day of summer. There will be a bit of a breeze, generally in a 10 to 20 mph range.
Mostly fair and slightly breezy tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 60s by morning.
Mild weather kicks off Tuesday, but it will “go downhill” - depending on your perspective - quickly following a strong cold front. You know about the front, right? We’ve been talking about it, a lot, since at least last Wednesday.
The cold front will enter the northern viewing area around early to mid-morning. Highs there may be limited to around 70 degrees.
Arrival in the Lubbock area currently is anticipated from late morning to early afternoon. An early arrival will limit Lubbock to a high near 80 degrees. A late arrival could allow the temperature to soar into the 90s before the cold air sweeps in. Temperatures likely will peak around midday before beginning to tumble through the afternoon and evening.
Along with the cold air, winds will increase. While morning winds will be southerly around 10 to 20 mph, behind the front winds will become northerly and increase to 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph possible.
You won’t need a jacket tomorrow morning, but you very well may want one by Tuesday evening.
You likely will be running the AC today, but you very well may want the heater running by Wednesday morning.
From today to Wednesday high temperatures will plunge more than 40 degrees. For Lubbock my forecast high for today is four degrees shy of the record high. My forecast high for Wednesday would be around ten degrees below the min-max record - the coolest high for the date.
There’s more to this story, which will be added here later this morning.
