Texas Tech Soccer Season Opener at K-State Postponed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University has announced the soccer season opener against Kansas State has been postponed due to COVID-19 precautions.
According to the release, two student-athletes on the Red Raider roster have recently tested positive for COVID-19. Seven student-athletes, including both goalkeepers, were deemed close contacts and will not be allowed to return until after the opening weekend match scheduled for September 11. These seven students have all tested negative three times in the past week, the school says.
Big 12 head coaches were unanimous in agreement that losing all goalkeepers was one of two reasons a team could postpone or reschedule a game.
“The fact that we have had but two positive results on our active roster in the last eight weeks speaks not only to the commitment our medical teams have made to the student athletes to keep them safe, equipped and educated about COVID-19 but also to the level of commitment from our players to follow protocols to a tee and in doing their best to stay away from situations where they might be exposed,” head coach Tom Stone said. “The close contact protocol led to this week’s postponement but we look forward to the Big 12 season being played out over the next 9-10 weeks.”
The schools are planning a November date to reschedule the match.
