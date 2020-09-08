Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Crash closes Interstate this morning, Texas Tech reports more COVID cases, wildfire battle continues in California

By Michael Cantu | September 8, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT - Updated September 8 at 6:01 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, two people suffered minor injuries after an overnight crash on Interstate 27, near 34th Street.

Texas Tech continues to add to Lubbock’s COVID-19.

The battle continues against more than one dozen new wildfires in California.

A tell-all book by President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney will be released today.

