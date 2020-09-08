Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, two people suffered minor injuries after an overnight crash on Interstate 27, near 34th Street.
- Police say their vehicle hit a concrete barrier just after midnight.
- That part of the interstate was blocked off for about 1.5-hours but has since re-opened.
- Get updates here: Minor injuries reported after Interstate, 34th Street crash
Texas Tech continues to add to Lubbock’s COVID-19.
- The university reported 228 new cases throughout the weekend.
- Of those cases, 215 were students, and 13 were faculty or staff members.
- Those numbers should show up in Lubbock County’s report later today.
- Read more here: Texas Tech University: 228 new cases of COVID-19 on campus, 945 total
The battle continues against more than one dozen new wildfires in California.
- Fires have burned more than 2 million acres in California this year, which is a state record.
- Record heat could lead to power outages as utilities try to prevent more fires.
- Read the latest here: Scorched earth: Record 2 million acres burned in California
A tell-all book by President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney will be released today.
- Michael Cohen claims the president asked Russia to interfere in the 2016 election.
- He also called the president a bully, a racist and a cheat.
- The White House called the book “fan-fiction.”
- Read more here: Cohen memoir casts him as ‘star witness’ against Trump
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.