Donate Here: 37th annual Children’s Miracle Network Telethon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 37th annual Children’s Miracle Network telethon starts on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. We are raising money for the Children’s Hospital at University Medical Center.
The life-saving resources you’ve helped UMC purchase with your donations have allowed the hospital to care for thousands of children over the years. For the past 36 years KCBD has been hosting the telethon, you’ve helped raise more than $22 million, which has all stayed right here on the South Plains.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will be sharing their stories throughout the day on Wednesday. We are asking you to continue to make miracles happen.
This year, UMC has a goal of raising money for a new children’s emergency center.
To donate, you can call 806-777-KIDS (5437).
You can also donate in honor, memory or support of someone.
Also, you can record a “jump” video and upload it to social media using #UMCJumpForKids. Then tag friends and challenge them to make a jump video. Watch the video below.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.