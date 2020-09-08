Strong front, strong storms, cold rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The cold front entered the northwestern viewing area around sunrise. Highs there will be limited to around 70 degrees.
I anticipate arrival in the Lubbock area around midday. This timing will allow Lubbock to reach a high in the upper 80s, perhaps near 90 degrees, before cooling sets in behind the front.
The front should clear the southeastern viewing area around mid-afternoon. Temperatures there are likely to peak in the mid-90s.
As the front pushes south scattered strong storms will develop along and immediatly after it. It will be mostly cloudy, gradually will become windy, and will turn much cooler. The precipitation form will shift from spotty storms to widespread rain showers this evening.
Widespread rain is expected tonight through Wednesday morning across the KCBD viewing area.
Winds before the front will be southerly around 10 to 20 mph. Behind the front winds will become northerly and increase to 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 45 mph possible.
It’s the jacket and heater weather I’ve been mentioning.
Temperatures will plunge by 40 or more degrees from today’s high to tomorrow morning’s low.
Unseasonable cold
My forecast high for Lubbock today is near the average for the date.
My forecast low for tomorrow, Wednesday morning, is two degrees below the September 9 record.
My forecast high for tomorrow, Wednesday afternoon, is eleven degrees below the min-max record -- the coolest high -- for the date.
My forecast low for Thursday is one degree above the record for the date.
My forecast high for Thursday is four degrees above the record for the date.
47° Wednesday’s record low (in 1956)
65° Wednesday’s record min-max (in 1976)
47° Thursday’s record low (in 1962)
60° Thursday’s record min-max (in 1929)
Lubbock’s average low for both dates is 61°, the average high for September 9 is 87° and for September 10 86°.
Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.
Check back later this morning for more on our temperature and rain outlooks through the week, and Game Day too.
