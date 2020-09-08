Grant to Texas Tech establishes local history lab at Estacado

“We are thrilled to receive this grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to be able to promote college and career readiness through culturally sustaining pedagogy, which is an approach to teaching that supports students' cultural traditions,” Mellinee Lesley, project director and a professor in Texas Tech’s Language, Diversity & Literacy Studies program in the College of Education. “We hope to motivate students to become inspired by their history and seek out opportunities to engage with it further, whether as a future career path or as part of becoming a conscientious citizen.”