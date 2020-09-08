Grant to Texas Tech establishes local history lab at Estacado

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A $98,000 grant awarded to Texas Tech will allow for the university to set up a three-year project-lab that focuses on teaching local history so students can be college ready.
This is a Hispanic-Serving Institution Grant awarded to Texas Tech through the National Endowment for the Humanities. The money will go toward a project at Lubbock Independent School District’s Estacado High School called “Advancing Culturally Sustainable Pedagogy Together: Using History Labs to Enhance College Readiness."
This will be done through a four-week history lab that uses project-and-inquiry-based learning. The idea is to help improve human geography curriculum, which ties in local history and ways to explore students connection to that history, according to Texas Tech.
The lab allows teachers an alternative to traditional social studies.
“We are thrilled to receive this grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to be able to promote college and career readiness through culturally sustaining pedagogy, which is an approach to teaching that supports students' cultural traditions,” Mellinee Lesley, project director and a professor in Texas Tech’s Language, Diversity & Literacy Studies program in the College of Education. “We hope to motivate students to become inspired by their history and seek out opportunities to engage with it further, whether as a future career path or as part of becoming a conscientious citizen.”
Others who are involved in the program will include René Saldaña, an associate professor in the LDLS program; Julie Smit, an assistant professor in the LDLS program; and Lane Sobehrad, a development coordinator at Lubbock ISD.
“Lubbock ISD is honored to collaborate on this grant to develop opportunities for both Estacado students and teachers to explore their own history and make connections to the world around them,” Misty Rieber, Lubbock ISD assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said. “We are grateful to the Texas Tech University College of Education as we further our partnerships to support students.”
