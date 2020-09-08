One Class at a Time: Frenship High School teacher, Boy Scouts of America awarded $500

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship High School teacher James Holloway is the first 2020-2021 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.
“It is very humbling,” Holloway said. “But, it lets me know that I’m doing my job. This is probably one of the best jobs in the world. Who wouldn’t want to come to school every day and impact lives and play with power tools and build robots and make lasting impressions?”
Holloway is in his seventh year of teaching and currently teaches engineering and physics, as well as coaches the Robotics team.
“We’re not only working on soft skills, we’re talking about money management,” Holloway said. “We’re talking about being able to budget. We’re talking about being able to fundraise. I bring in kids that have no engineering background and there’s a place for them. Just because these are engineering classes doesn’t mean that somebody that doesn’t have that desire to be an engineer can’t come in here and learn something. That was one of my goals. When I started developing this program, I wanted a spot for every student to have a place, whether they had a passion to build robots or if they had a passion for electronics.”
The program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity or non-profit organization that will also receive $500. Holloway chose the Boy Scouts of America.
“I’m a very active member in Troop 157, which is the troop my son’s involved in,” Holloway said. “So, I get to go and share not only what I’m doing here in class, but I get to go teach these other boys that I don’t know and build those relationships with them, as well.”
Nathan Baie is the local Scout Executive. He tells KCBD that Holloway’s volunteerism is very appreciated.
“The Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) program is certainly an important part of scouting,” Baie said. “We have several badges that relate to STEM education. His background and expertise and willingness to jump in is just great and very helpful for a lot of our scouts to benefit.”
Baie said the funding would help with providing equipment and other kits for scouts to take part in STEM programming.
Holloway tells KCBD he hopes his class or work with the Boy Scouts will help provide the young people with meaningful experiences.
“One of our favorite things in the shop is that we don’t make excuses,” Holloway said. “We just work the problem. That’s what I push them to do is be able to work through that problem without me giving them the answers every time we turn around. The skills that I think that we’re embedding and giving is limitless in this program.”
