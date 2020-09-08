Prosperity Bank remembers 9/11 with 18th annual American Tribute Flag Field

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Prosperity Bank, the City of Lubbock and Lubbock ISD are partnering for the 18th Annual American Tribute Flag Field.
The flags will fly Sept. 11 to Sept. 18 at Kastman Park, Lynnhaven Drive and South Loop 289.
The flag field tribute serves as a remembrance to the lives lost on September 11, 2001 as well as to honor our first responders and military personnel who protect us daily.
The public is encouraged to walk among the flags and reflect on their importance.
