Slaton High School moving to virtual instruction plan due to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slaton Independent School District has announced due to confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff and students, Slaton High School will be implementing their virtual instruction plan.
The release from Slaton ISD says the district anticipated that there may be periods of time where schools may be required to deliver instruction virtually, and have made the decision to utilize our virtual instruction plan for the next 2 weeks out of safety for students and staff.
The district says two specific high school groups have been identified for quarantine and isolated at home, while individuals and families of those students are being notified. High school students will begin virtual instruction in the morning, September 9 through 22, and return to the blended instructional model on September 23.
Extracurricular activities, practices and athletic events are suspended while we are in our virtual instruction mode.
Slaton Junior High, Cathelene Thomas Elementary, and Stephen F. Austin Primary are all continuing instruction as usual
