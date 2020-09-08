Texas ordered to immediately fix flaws in method used to reject some mail-in ballots

The ruling comes just as mail-in ballots for the November general election are almost set to go out to voters. Texas is one of just a few states that hasn’t opened up mail-in voting to any voter concerned about getting COVID-19 at a polling place. But local election officials are still expecting a jump in mail-in voters — both among voters who have always been eligible but usually vote in person and voters citing a disability or illness that could make voting in person a risky endeavor.