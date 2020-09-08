TTU study abroad program will resume in 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After six months of being cancelled, the Texas Tech Office of International Affairs has announced the study abroad program will resume in 2021.
The program was cancelled on July 9, 2020. The spring break, summer and fall programs were all cancelled. More than 100 students who were abroad in Spring 2020 were returned.
School officials say they have developed health and safety protocols for study abroad travel including for the Texas Tech Center in Sevilla, Spain.
“We continue to monitor the global pandemic and will keep the campus community informed of any future programming changes, should they be necessary,” officials stated in a news release.
“Students, our hope is that you will use the fall semester to explore study abroad opportunities and prepare for 2021 travel. Your faculty are already developing programs and are excited to share these opportunities with you. To help you understand your study abroad options, the Office of International Affairs has organized a number of events, including the annual Study Abroad Fair scheduled for September 15. We hope you will join us for this event, and one of the several information sessions scheduled this fall.”
