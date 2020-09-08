What to expect at the Texas Tech home game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saturday kicks off the first Texas Tech Home game against Houston Baptist.
The Jones AT&T stadium will be filled at 25% capacity, which means nearly 16,000 fans will be seated.
There are several safety protocols in place to keep fans healthy.
- To avoiding crowding, fans should check their tickets and head to the gate closest to their seat.
- Tickets should be purchased online and scanned upon arrival.
- All attendees are required to wear masks.
- Physical structures and floor stickers will encourage social distancing.
- Some rows in the stands will be blocked off to encourage social distancing.
- There will not be designated seating like at the movies.
- Mobile ordering concession stands will be in place. Fans will be directed to an online platform, where they can make their selection, insert their payment information and pick up their food from one of four nearby booths.
More details about purchasing tickets can be found here.
