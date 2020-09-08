Winter’s Chill through Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -As expected winter has blasted its way back to the South Plains with dropping temperatures, high winds, showers and thunderstorms. Winds have gusted near 50 mph in some northern communities and heavy thunderstorms have dropped between 1-2 inches of rain on some areas of the caprock through the afternoon.
Overnight, more showers and storms and a big drop in temperatures by Wednesday morning.
Lows will fall to the 30s in the northwest areas, low 40s in Lubbock and even 40s to low 50s in the southern counties.
In addition, winds will be gusty overnight and tomorrow morning, so wind chills will be in the 30s some places.
Rain chances will continue overnight and all day Wednesday and evening into mid-day Thursday. The heavier rain amounts will likely be along and east of the caprock, but most of the region should get some welcome rainfall.
Rain chances decrease Thursday afternoon but a slight chance of rain will continue on Friday and possibly Saturday.
The cold temps will continue through Thursday morning, but it should be slightly warmer Thursday afternoon.
Friday into the weekend will be much warmer with a return of sunshine.
