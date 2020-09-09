Another Record Low Possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A day of cold temperatures for the region with highs in the afternoon mostly in the 40s for all of the South Plains.
It will be cold again tonight and I expect another night of record low temps for the area. In Lubbock, the record is 47 degrees and I’m expecting a low in the mid 40s.
It’s interesting to note that Thursday morning could be the third record low in a row in Lubbock. At 11:59 Tuesday night the temp dipped to 45 degrees setting a new record low for Lubbock. Then at 11: 43 on Wednesday morning the low dipped to 41 degrees for another low in the city.
Also, the record lows for Tuesday,Wednesday and Thursday were all 47 degrees, prior to this year.
We will warm slightly on Thursday afternoon as highs return to the 50s.
We should shake off the cold afternoons on Friday with area highs in the 60s to near 70 and the weekend will be in the 80s and dry.
