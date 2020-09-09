Charles Perry, church leaders to voice opposition to Planned Parenthood

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - State Sen. Charles Perry will join leaders of area churches to publicly voice their opposition to Planned Parenthood, which is set to return to Lubbock.
Last week, Perry, State Rep. John Frullo and Dustin Burrows sent a letter to the Lubbock City Council opposing the organization’s return. Thousands have also signed a petition against Planned Parenthood’s return.
That gathering is set to take place at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday inside the Church of the Blessed International at 4810 Ave. P.
In early August, KCBD NewsChannel 11 confirmed Planned Parenthood’s return to Lubbock. However, specific details of its new facility will not be released to the public until the project is completed.
Related link: Planned Parenthood location to return to Lubbock
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.