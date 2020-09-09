Cheerleader’s spirit and health lifted thanks to Children’s Miracle Network

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A high-performing athlete’s worst nightmare became a reality for 18-year-old Addyson Newberry.
One day after cheer practice she couldn’t get up because her hips were hurting so bad.
Dr. Michelle Diab at University Medical Center told Newberry she had hip displacia, which means her hip was partially dislocated.
Diab told her she would have to wait six months before she could cheer again.
Newberry went through two eight-hour surgeries and weeks of physical therapy. Her physical therapist, Taylor, healed Newberry’s spirit just as much as healing her body.
“She just talked to me like a person, not just a patient. She would talk to me like she would talk to her sister or her daughter," Newberry said.
Even after Newberry’s surgery, Dr. Diab still checks up on Newberry.
“Yeah, so my mom was a NICU nurse. And whenever Doctor Diab sees my mom, she asks about me and asks how I am doing," Newberry said.
Fortunately, Newberry is back cheering her senior year at Frenship High school .
“It’s really exciting. I can jump so it’s basically the way it was before," Newberry said.
