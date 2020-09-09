Child born with internal organs outside of body treated at UMC

“The timing was perfect,” Antonio continued, “But I mean, as soon as the nurse basically took over and was gonna get him a room and get him put in, it’s like, all of a sudden, he stops breathing. So, everybody goes in panic mode, they go into emergency mode. And they start working on him. We didn’t even know what was going on or what to do. We basically just followed them around, even into the trauma room, and saw them going to work on him. It was a very hard experience to wonder if we were going to walk out of that room alone.”