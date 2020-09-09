Coldest so early in the season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Outside right now is some of the coldest weather here for so early in the season. Records have been set. I anticipate a couple more. There is a high probability more rain will fall in your area. In general, however, additional rainfall will be light. Rainfall totals for the KCBD viewing area will be added to this story later this morning. Please check back.
Today
Bundle up for morning wind chills in the 30s and 20s! Temperatures are in the 40s, with 30s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area. With the north wind of 15-25 (and gusts near 40) mph, wind chills are in the 30s, with 20s in the northwestern viewing area.
Drizzle and scattered light - and chilly - rain showers will continue through the day. An isolated thundershower or two may produce brief moderate to heavy rain over the eastern viewing area. Elsewhere additional amounts are likely to remain under a quarter inch.
It will be a cold and cloudy afternoon. Temperatures will climb little, peaking in the 40s over the northwestern KCBD viewing area and 50s elsewhere. My forecast high for Lubbock is 49°. It would be, by far, the coolest high temperature for any September 9 on the books. The current record min-max (coolest high) temperature is 65° in 1976.
It also would be the coldest high temperature for so early in the season.
Tonight
Scattered rain showers, mostly light, will continue tonight. It also will be cloudy and very chilly. While temperatures will not fall much, my forecast low of 45° would be a record low for September 10.
Thursday
Spotty rain showers, generally light, will dot our area tomorrow and tomorrow night. The cloudy sky and chilly air will remain through Friday morning. Winds will be much lighter.
Friday
A few rain showers, and therefore a slight chance of rain, are likely early Friday. The showers will gradually end from west to east during the afternoon.
Weekend
Warmer weather is on tap this weekend, which includes the first Game Day of the football season. Details available 24-7 here on our Weather Page (after you close this story) and in our KCBD Weather App. The app is free to download and update in your play or app store.
Record Cold
47° Today’s previous record low (in 1956)
65° Today’s record min-max (in 1976)
47° Tomorrow’s record low (in 1962)
60° Tomorrow’s record min-max (in 1929)
47° Friday’s record low (in 1959)
Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.
Rain Totals
Rain totals for the KCBD area will be added here later this morning!
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.