Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock City Council passed its budget for the new fiscal year.
- The city did not raise taxes but will get more money from property value hikes.
- The city’s overall debt will decrease more than seven percent.
- Read more here: City council passes 2020-2021 budget
Slaton High School students will switch to virtual learning for two weeks, starting today.
- The district announced the switch after multiple cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among high school students.
- This will not affect other schools in Slaton.
- Read more here: Slaton High School moving to virtual instruction plan due to COVID-19
Three California firefighters are recovering in a California hospital.
- The three were part of a group of 14 who were trying to save a fire station overrun by flames.
- One firefighter is said to be in critical condition and the other two are in fair condition.
- Get updates here: Firefighters overtaken by flames in California mountains
Astrazeneca put its COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold to investigate safety issues.
- The drug company says it is looking into an unexplained illness to determine if it is a side effect of the vaccine.
- Astrazeneca says the pause is a routine action during vaccine trials.
- Read more here: AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness
