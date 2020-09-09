Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

City approves budget, Slaton High School moves to online learning, COVID vaccine trial put on hold

By Michael Cantu | September 9, 2020 at 5:55 AM CDT - Updated September 9 at 5:56 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock City Council passed its budget for the new fiscal year.

  • The city did not raise taxes but will get more money from property value hikes.
  • The city’s overall debt will decrease more than seven percent.
  • Read more here: City council passes 2020-2021 budget

Slaton High School students will switch to virtual learning for two weeks, starting today.

Three California firefighters are recovering in a California hospital.

Astrazeneca put its COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold to investigate safety issues.

