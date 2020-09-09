Frenship teacher selected as Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year finalist

Cisneros said going into the interview process, she will simply remember who she is as a teacher. She said ultimately, she just wants her students to grow into successful individuals and that will remain her focus. “Every kid can learn and every kid is gifted with that privilege to come to school and to be served by teachers who will fall in love with them, who care about them, and who want them to succeed,” Cisneros said. “I want to hear about them growing into successful adults and accomplishing the things they talked about in middle school.”