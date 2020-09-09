Idalou homecoming game cancelled after Brownfield player tests positive for COVID-19

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Brownfield ISD was notified today that one varsity football player tested positive for COVID-19.
Brownfield ISD has already notified the parents of those that may have been impacted.
According to Brownfield ISD, the student who tested positive has not been at school since last week and no other close contacts were identified.
As a result, Friday’s game with Idalou has been cancelled as a result of quarantine protocols within the football team.
