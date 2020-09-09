Lubbock ISD Police Department searching for male suspect

Lubbock ISD police are searching for a male suspect who aggressively confronted a student near Chapman Field House, 2302 Avenue W, at approximately 8 a.m. today. The suspect is Hispanic, 5′8′', 175 lbs., wearing a tan or gray hoodie, black shoes, black mask, and has dark brown facial hair. Security camera photos are included. When detained, the suspect will be charged with indecency with a child. Lubbock ISD families are being asked to take additional precautions by talking to their students about not walking alone, being aware of safe places, being wary of strangers, and other safety measures. Please contact the Lubbock ISD Police Department at 219-0200 with information about this incident.