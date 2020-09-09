New Patrick Mahomes mural in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The owner of Now We Taco’N in Lubbock, Albert Guiterrez, is happy to share a new mural on their building at 1021 University Avenue.
The mural was painted by Joey Martinez and was recently completed. He is a local artist and more of his work can be found on Instagram @wiseone1978.
Guiterrez is asking people to come by and take a photo at the mural, but wants you to tag the artist, the restaurant and Patrick Mahomes! Maybe Mahomes will take a photo next to it the next time he visits.
It is always great to see Lubbockites showing their talent. Martinez has painted murals all over the country and in other places around the world.
Martinez painted another Mahomes piece earlier this year in Lubbock, according to his Instagram. It is at 34th and Boston.
