New project to probe Hurricane Maria deaths in Puerto Rico

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2017 file photo, police lift the coffin that contain the remains of fellow officer Luis Angel Gonzalez Lorenzo, who was killed while trying to cross a river in his car during the passage of Hurricane Maria, in Aguada, Puerto Rico. A new study contends that many more deaths than normal occurred in Puerto Rico in the three months after Maria devastated the island, mostly because of problems getting medicines or medical care. The research was published online in the New England Journal of Medicine. (Source: Ramon Espinosa)