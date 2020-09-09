San Angelo area boating accident sends teen to UMC Children’s Hospital for life-saving care

“When I see him now in my clinic, it’s nothing short of a miracle,” Dr. Bharadia said. “We’re talking about him being fully functional, with very little deficit of injury, which was a life threatening injury. We’re talking about him getting back to how he was before the accident. It’s not going to be an easy task. But knowing him so far, and how young he is and motivated he is, that’s the best we could ask for him.”