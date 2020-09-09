TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash at S. Loop 289 and Slide Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic is being diverted from Spur 327 and South Loop 289 as emergency crews respond to a collision on the Loop near Slide Road.
Only minor injuries have been reported at this time, but traffic is being diverted at Frankford Avenue and Spur 327, as traffic on the Loop has been reduced to one lane.
Please be mindful of first responders in the area, and avoid eastbound South Loop 289 and Spur 327 at this time.
This is a developing story, stay with KCBD for more information.
