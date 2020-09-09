UMC Children’s Hospital makes healing & walking possible for Will Jordan after utility vehicle crash

“During the multiple surgeries that I did on him, I had to use something to reconstruct his soft tissue,” Dr. Michel Diab, an orthopedic surgeon, said. “Thanks to something called Integra that UMC had in the [operating room], which is a layer that we put on the wound to allow the growth of the tissue, through that layer it makes his tissue thicker, almost back to normal. So, he doesn’t have a gap in his leg that’s caused by the missing tissue and that allows the reconstructed addition to be level with the normal skin that he has already around the defect. We did that multiple times until we were able to grow his tissue back to the level of the normal skin and that was a big achievement.”