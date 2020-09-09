UMC Children’s Hospital makes healing & walking possible for Will Jordan after utility vehicle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been two years since a crash near Snyder that changed the lives of the Jordan family. But, it’s been two years of challenges and healing.
“Ever since we got bone connection with my tibia and fibia, it’s just been instant healing and awesome progress," Will Jordan said.
In September of 2018, 11-year-old Will and his mom, Kristi, were riding in a utility vehicle around a house while on a family trip to dove hunt. The vehicle rolled and crushed Will’s leg.
Will had a broken tibia, the shin bone, that had come through the skin of his leg. The crushing of his leg also made the skin start dying and it would eventually be “degloved.”
“During the multiple surgeries that I did on him, I had to use something to reconstruct his soft tissue,” Dr. Michel Diab, an orthopedic surgeon, said. “Thanks to something called Integra that UMC had in the [operating room], which is a layer that we put on the wound to allow the growth of the tissue, through that layer it makes his tissue thicker, almost back to normal. So, he doesn’t have a gap in his leg that’s caused by the missing tissue and that allows the reconstructed addition to be level with the normal skin that he has already around the defect. We did that multiple times until we were able to grow his tissue back to the level of the normal skin and that was a big achievement.”
Having the reconstructed skin allowed for the bone healing, which has been the challenging part of recovery. Will has undergone more surgeries in Dallas to make that bone connection in his leg. But, this wouldn’t have been possible without UMC.
“They told us there, and we met several parents there, that reiterated to us how lucky we were to have UMC and Children’s Miracle Network here in Lubbock,” Kristi said. “If we had not had that in the beginning, we would have never gotten to the point where there are other options.”
With the help of physical therapy Will is now close to walking unaided again.
“CMN is the only reason I’m where I am right now,” Will said. “Without them, I wouldn’t have been able to make it past the really, really tough times.”
Will has even been named a National CMN kid due to his and his family’s activism on behalf of the network.
Now, as a family that’s been through the tough challenges, the Jordans are encouraging other Miracle families.
“We know exactly what they’re going through and it is tough all around,” David, Will’s dad, said. “Hang in there. You’ve got the best people working for you right now. They know what they’re doing, and they’re doing the best they can.”
Click here to donate to UMC’s Children’s Miracle Network.
