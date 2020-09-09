WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock virtual COVID-19 news conference Sept. 9 at 11:30 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host their weekly virtual COVID-19 news conference Wednesday, September 9, at 11:30 a.m.
Topics covered during the news conference included the latest information from the Health Department, updates from the Lubbock Emergency Response Team, data analysis on COVID-19 in Lubbock, and a question and answer session with city officials.
The City of Lubbock confirmed 92 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 134 recoveries on Tuesday.
The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 9,075: 2,521 active, 6,449 listed as recovered and 105 deaths.
For the full dashboard of information from the City of Lubbock, click here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.