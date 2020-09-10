Authorities searching for armed and dangerous homicide suspect from Hobbs

LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Deputies from the Lea County Sheriff’s Office are searching for 29-year-old Enrique Jaramillo for the shooting death of 25-year-old Aaron Grogan.
Around 6:30 p.m. on August 17, 2020, officers from the Eunice Police Department and Lea County Sheriff’s Investigators were called to the area of Hwy. 176 and Coyote Hill Road. There was a report of a body found. When they arrived, they found Grogan had been shot several times in the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jaramillo is charged with murder, bribery or intimidation of a witness, retaliation against a witness, tampering with evidence, firearms or destructive devices, transportation or possession by a felon and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. He also has several charges in connection with the death of Grogan.
He is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities say you should not attempt to apprehend him. If you have information on his whereabouts, please call the Eunice Police Department at 575-394-2112 or New Mexico Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005. You may be eligible for a cash reward.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.