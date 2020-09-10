How to tailgate during a pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Over 16,000 people are going to gather this weekend to tailgate or attend this weekend’s Texas Tech home game.
This is the largest gathering in Lubbock, so the city and the University have established some rules to help keep yourself and the community safe.
“Its going to be a little different but I think we can do it because we don’t want to see any pockets of spread come out from tailgating. We want to continue to have football throughout the season," said Steve Massengale, Co-Chair of the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force.
- If your tailgating party includes more than ten people, but less than 50- be sure to answer this checklist and email it to lubbocksafe@mylubbock.us a minimum of five days prior to the event for approval.
- If your tailgating party has more than 50 people, then you will need to submit a separate plan for consideration by the Mayor of the City of Lubbock detailing the ways in which safety concerns regarding COVID-19 will be addressed. These plans should be submitted to lubbocksafe@mylubbock.us a minimum of ten days prior to the event for approval.
- If your tailgating on-campus, your tents must be at least ten feet apart.
- If your tailgating off-campus, your tents must be at least 40 feet apart or four parking spaces apart.
- The city and Texas Tech advise that fans only tailgate three hours before kick off and no later than one hour after the game ends.
