KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chip

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chip, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Chip is a 1-year-old corgi mix.
He is shy at first, but once he warms up to someone he never leaves their side. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
Chip’s adoption fees for Thursday, Sept. 10, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
