Methamphetamine seized during Garza County traffic stop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety seized 1.445 kilograms of methamphetamines on Tuesday during a traffic stop.
A concerned citizen called 911 to report a possible intoxicated driver. The caller said the occupants were throwing bottles out of the vehicle as the vehicle was going down the road.
A DPS Trooper spotted the vehicle at 4:40 p.m. The Nissan Xterra was traveling on US 84 near mile marker 370 in Garza County. The Trooper stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation.
DPS officials say the driver almost immediately said they had permission to search the vehicle. The trooper called in a K9 unit and the K9 alerted on the vehicle.
The Trooper found a bundle concealed under a rug behind the right front passenger seat.
DPS Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation.
The driver and passenger were arrested and charged with Manufacture / Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1 >= 400g.
Authorities say the two are from the area and were travelling from Dallas to Lubbock.
The names of the occupants in the vehicle have not been released at this time.
