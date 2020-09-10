Mobile concession ordering now available at Jones AT&T Stadium

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You will now be able to order your concession food items from your phone while watching the Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium.
To use this service you will order online at Texastech.ordernext.com or by using the Texas Tech Red Raiders iOS or Android apps. Texas Tech athletics encourages users to keep their payment method handy for quick transactions so you don’t miss out on any of the action.
There will be no additional costs for mobile orders.
You must pick-up your mobile orders at designated mobile pick-up locations. Delivery is not available at this time.
You can read more about mobile concession ordering at Jones AT&T Stadium here.
