More record cold, then warming up

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three consecutive days with record low temperatures, and two with record cool high temperatures. I do have much warmer weather in my forecast, including my weekend outlook. Plus, today marks a milestone in our sunset.
The Records
45° Low Tue (9/08) - 47° was the previous record low (in 2004)
41° Low Wed (9/09) - 47° was the previous record low (in 1956)
43° Low Thu (9/10) - 47° was the previous record low (in 1956 and 1962)
79° High Tue (9/08)- 69° is the record min-max (in 1986)
46° High Wed (9/09)- 65° was the record min-max (in 1976)
57° Forecast High today (9/10)- 60° is the record min-max (in 1920)
The staff at the Lubbock office of the National Weather Service notes yesterday’s high temperature (46°) was below the (previous) record low (47°) for the date (September 9)!
Lubbock’s September 10 average low is around 61 and the average high around 86. Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.
The Forecast
This morning is nearly as cold as yesterday. After all, it’s another record low. The wind, however, is much lighter so wind chills this morning are in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures are in the 40s, the north wind is is down to 10 to 20 mph. Drizzle, mist, and patchy fog are likely this morning under an overcast sky.
This afternoon will not be as chilly or windy as yesterday. It will be, however, still quite chilly. KCBD viewing area temperatures will peak in the 50s. My forecast high for Lubbock is 57°, which would be the coolest high temperature for any September 10 on the books. The current record min-max (coolest high) temperature is 60° in 1929.
Tonight also won’t be as cold. Lows will range from the mid-40s northwest to the mid-50s southeast. Patchy fog, mist and drizzle are likely under an overcast sky. There may be a few very light rain showers.
Friday begins overcast, possibly with patchy fog, mist, and drizzle, and chilly. Friday afternoon, however, brings some sunshine, a light wind, and highs in the 70s. A nice change.
Saturday likely will begin mostly cloudy, possibly with some patchy fog, and cool. Lows will be in the 50s. Saturday afternoon, however, will be sunny, winds light, and temperatures will peak in the 80s. A mild day.
Warmer weather is on tap this weekend, which includes the first Game Day of the football season. Details available 24-7 here on our Weather Page (after you close this story) and in our KCBD Weather App. The app is free to download and update in your play or app store.
Sunset Milestone
From today through March 20 the sun will set before 8 PM. Lubbock sees its earliest sunsets early December, at around 5:37 PM. Which means, around here it’s never truly dark until after 6 PM, at the earliest.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:00 PM CDT.
Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:28 AM CDT.
Lubbock Climatology
See above for record lows and highs.
46°F was the high yesterday at the Lubbock airport, FORTYONE degrees below the average high for the date. The September 9 record high is 99° (in 1984).
43° was the low at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing), eighteen degrees below the average for the date. Lubbock’s September 10 average low is 61° and the high 86°. The record low is 47° (set in 1956 and tied in 1962) and the record high 100° (in 2000).
Rain Totals
Rainfall at the Lubbock airport from 12:00 AM Wednesday through 7:45 AM this morning totaled 0.18″. The total for the month so far is 1.04″, which is 0.26″ above the average for the month through September 9. The total for the year so far is 10.61″, which is 3.24″ below the average to date. Last year the to-date total was 15.85″.
In the past five days Lubbock (at the airport) has measured 0.23″ of rain.
Only one of the Texas Tech West Texas Mesonet stations in and near the KCBD viewing area has measured no rainfall during the past five days. Reports for the 96 hours ending at 7:45 Thursday morning, courtesy of the TTU Mesonet:
4.91 ASPERMONT 3NE
2.54 KNOX CITY 3NW
1.92 SNYDER 3E
1.63 HACKBERRY 2 SSE
1.57 SNYDER 3SSW
1.08 FLUVANNA 3WNW
0.86 GAIL 2ESE
0.82 JAYTON 1SSE
0.82 NEW HOME
0.60 HOBBS NM 5NW
0.54 LAKE ALAN HENRY 1NW
0.49 CHILDRESS 2NNE
0.46 GUTHRIE 10WSW
0.44 GRAHAM 5SSW
0.38 SEMINOLE 2NNE
0.37 REESE CENTER
0.36 SMYER
0.33 FRIONA 2NE
0.31 O’DONNELL 1N
0.30 PADUCAH 10SW
0.28 DIMMITT 2NE
0.27 DENVER CITY 7WNW
0.27 ESTELLINE 3SSE
0.26 WELCH
0.23 POST 1NE
0.21 HART 3N
0.19 OLTON 6S
0.18 VIGO PARK
0.17 LUBBOCK 3WNW TTU
0.17 NORTHFIELD 1S
0.16 HAPPY 1E
0.15 WOLFFORTH 6SSW
0.14 ANTON 6SSW
0.14 SILVERTON 7ESE
0.12 EARTH 9WSW
0.12 MULESHOE 2SSW
0.11 BROWNFIELD 2S
0.11 SUNDOWN 8WSW
0.11 TAHOKA 3NNE
0.11 TULIA 2ENE
0.11 WHITE RIVER LAKE 6NW
0.10 AIKEN 3WSW
0.10 AMHERST 1NE
0.09 MORTON 1ENE
0.08 ABERNATHY 5ENE
0.08 MEMPHIS 1NE
0.07 SEAGRAVES 1SW
0.06 MCADOO 3NNW
0.06 LAMESA 2SE
0.06 TURKEY 2WSW
0.05 CAPROCK CANYONS STATE PARK
0.05 SLATON 2NE
0.05 SOUTH PLAINS 3ENE
0.04 SPUR 1W
0.04 TATUM NM 2SW
0.03 RALLS 1SE
0.02 PLAINVIEW 1S
0.02 ROARING SPRINGS 3N
0.01 FLOYDADA 2NNE
0.01 LEVELLAND 4S
0.00 PLAINS 3N
Most Mesonet stations are not located in the community they are named for but are nearby. The characters following each community above refer to the automated weather station location in miles and the direction from the community’s center. Typically, that’s the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. “Brownfield 2S” is the station approximately two miles south of the center of Brownfield. Rainfall in Brownfield may have been less or greater.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.