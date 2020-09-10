Complete Count LBK making last push for census responses before deadline

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The board that was formed to spread information on the 2020 census is making one last plea to Lubbock residents to fill out their census information, hoping to avoid an undercount that could be worse than 10 years ago.
That board, Complete Count LBK, is targeting North and East Lubbock. Those two areas have been historically undercounted.
As the Sept. 30 deadline approaches, Complete Count says the numbers are down from where they were 10 years ago.
“Our self-response rate for Lubbock County is at 62 percent," Complete Count LBK Chairman Dwight McDonald said. "In 2010, we were at 67 percent.”
62 percent is the overall count from all of Lubbock. The tally from North and East Lubbock is lower.
“The eastern part of the city is at about 29 or 30 response rate," McDonald said. "The northern part is about the same.”
Members of Complete Count are trying to change that with outreach activities like census-themed drive-through parades and handing out census information at local restaurants.
The committee’s vice chair, Victoria Whitehead said,they have even taken to social media to reach a wider audience.
“This is the first year we’ve actually been able to respond to the census digitally," Whitehead said. "And to be honest, it was a total godsend.”
With the census count, Texas looks to gain more representation, if the response is high enough. Bigger numbers would also help out with infrastructure needs and federal funding.
“If we can get the full and complete count of our citizens of the great state, we look to add three (House of Representative) seats,” District 19 Representative Jodey Arrington said.
Subsidies can be made available to those in the agriculture and energy sectors.
County Commissioner Gilbert Flores says this could also increase representation in Lubbock’s Hispanic community.
“$1,500 we will miss out on benefits," Flores said. "Not just for you, but for our children.”
Complete Count confirms $1,500 is allocated per person, per year for the community.
“If you’re a business with a marquee sign, let us help you get a census message out there," Whitehead said. "If you’re a mom, sitting at the football game this weekend, lean over to your friends and ask, ‘Have you filled out the census?’ Here, you can do it in six minutes or less.”
Information on the census can be found here: Complete Count LBK
Or take the census online here: Take the 2020 Census
