Slaton man arrested, charged with sexual assault of non-verbal, severely disabled woman and a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Freddy Alvarez Gonzales, 47, of Slaton was arrested on September 3, 2020 on warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child and attempted aggravated sexual assault of an adult.
The warrant says on June 30, 2020, a Slaton Police Officer was contacted by Adult Protective Services about a 21 year old disabled female being sexually abused.
The 21-year-old has Down Syndrome, according to the warrant. the 21-year-old is severely disabled and is non-verbal.
The 21-year-old’s family members were asleep or in other rooms when the alleged assault happened, according to the warrant.
The warrant says the investigation revealed multiple allegations and multiple outcries to family members, but the outcries were met with a reply to shut their mouths and not talk about it.
The warrant also accuses Gonzales of sexual assault of a child between the ages of 3 and 7.
Freddy Alvarez Gonzales is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined $275,000 bond.
