South Plains Food Bank to unveil refrigerated mobile food pantry on Hunger Action Day, Sept. 10

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - To mark Hunger Action Day on September 10, South Plains Food Bank will hold an unveiling ceremony to showcase a new refrigerated food trailer that has been sponsored by Amerigroup and United Family grocery store chain.
This trailer will serve as a walk-in mobile food pantry and educational outreach vehicle to offer Texans opportunities to improve their health and lives.
This refrigerated food vehicle will allow the food bank to reach Texans in 20 counties and increase access to healthy, perishable foods such as fruits vegetables, meats and dairy. Food bank nutrition educators will travel with the vehicle to assist food bank clients in selecting items and building food boxes.
They will provide printouts of quick nutrition facts and health benefits about products that are available in the trailer as well as recipe cards, food samples and meal prep advice. They will also provide nutrition education and cooking demonstrations to help clients make healthy choices.
Each year, millions of people in America face hunger, and the coronavirus pandemic has caused even more families to struggle. It’s estimated that 54 million people may be food insecure in 2020, including 18 million children.
Rates of food insecurity among rural households are higher than the national average. The irony is that many of these food-insecure households are in the very rural and farm communities whose productivity feeds the world and provides low-cost wholesome food for American consumers.
According to Feeding America, 52 percent of counties with the highest rates of food insecurity are in rural areas. Rural areas also account for 59 percent of counties with the highest rates of child food insecurity.
To combat this in Texas, Amerigroup, United Family and the South Plains Food Bank have joined forces to increase access to healthy foods in 20 of Texas’s most rural and underserved counties. Fresh, healthy food plays a critical role in individuals' lives, but addressing food insecurity is not as simple as collecting and donating food.
Without refrigeration, fresh food spoils and becomes inaccessible to those who need it most, especially vulnerable and underserved people in rural areas. Additionally, nutrition education provides opportunities for individuals/families to learn how to cook healthy meals, manage health concerns and reduce health risks associated with poor nutrition. Overall, this new mobile pantry will have a tremendous impact on health and lives across South Plains communities, especially for those who have chronic diseases such as diabetes, pregnant women, the elderly and growing children.
