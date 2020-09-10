South Plains Food Bank to unveil refrigerated mobile food pantry on Hunger Action Day, Sept. 10

Without refrigeration, fresh food spoils and becomes inaccessible to those who need it most, especially vulnerable and underserved people in rural areas. Additionally, nutrition education provides opportunities for individuals/families to learn how to cook healthy meals, manage health concerns and reduce health risks associated with poor nutrition. Overall, this new mobile pantry will have a tremendous impact on health and lives across South Plains communities, especially for those who have chronic diseases such as diabetes, pregnant women, the elderly and growing children.