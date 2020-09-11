LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A nice way to end a mostly cold week on the South Plains. The high in Lubbock was 75 degrees today and fortunately the city did not set another record low temp.
Heading into the weekend it will be Chamber of Commerce weather for all of the area.
You can expect cooler than normal lows, mostly in the low to mid 50s and highs around normal, 84-88 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday.
Even the wind will cooperate with speeds about 10 mph in the afternoon both days along with plenty of sunshine.
If you’re headed to the Tech game, or watching it outside it will start out warm and end on the cool side.
Tailgating temps will be in the mid 80s; around 80 degrees for kickoff and cooling to near 70 degrees near the end of the game.
Enjoy the weekend.
