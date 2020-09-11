Clovis police searching for suspect in Friday morning shooting

On Friday, September 11, 2020, at about 7:07 a.m., a City of Clovis Landfill employee was approached by a 20-year-old male who said he had been shot. Clovis Police Department Dispatch directed Officers and Emergency Medical Services to respond to the City of Clovis Landfill. On arrival, Officers noted the victim had an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center for this life-threatening injury. The victim has since been transferred to a Lubbock, Texas area hospital.