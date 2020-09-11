Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, one person is recovering inside University Medical Center after a shooting Thursday night.
- That was reported at 11:24 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 5400 block of 50th Street.
- No suspects are at large.
- Read more here: 1 moderately injured after Thursday night shooting
The City of Lubbock and Texas Tech are reminding tailgaters to be careful when the university’s football season begins Saturday.
- Tailgating tents on campus must be 10 fee apart. Off-campus tens must be 40 feet apart.
- Authorities say the rules will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- KCBD’s Camelia Juaraz has the details: How to tailgate during a pandemic
Ceremonies will take place across the United State today to mark the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks..
- Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania.
- Get a detailed look here: US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions
Lubbock residents are invited to the annual American Tribute at Kastman Park.
- First-responders will set up flags honoring the victim of Sept. 11, first-responders and military service members.
- A special tribute is set to begin around 8:15 a.m.
- Read more here: Prosperity Bank remembers 9/11 with 18th annual American Tribute Flag Field
The death toll continues to rise from wildfires in California.
- Authorities confirmed 10 people died and 16 are missing from the North Complex Fire in Berry Creek, California.
- Wildfires in California have killed at least 19 people and burned more than 2.5-million acres this year.
- Read more here: 10 dead as California fire becomes deadliest of year
