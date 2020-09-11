Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

U.S. remember those lost on 9/11, tailgate reminders sent out before Texas Tech football, 1 injured after shooting

Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | September 11, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT - Updated September 11 at 6:09 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, one person is recovering inside University Medical Center after a shooting Thursday night.

The City of Lubbock and Texas Tech are reminding tailgaters to be careful when the university’s football season begins Saturday.

  • Tailgating tents on campus must be 10 fee apart. Off-campus tens must be 40 feet apart.
  • Authorities say the rules will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
  • KCBD’s Camelia Juaraz has the details: How to tailgate during a pandemic

Ceremonies will take place across the United State today to mark the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks..

Lubbock residents are invited to the annual American Tribute at Kastman Park.

The death toll continues to rise from wildfires in California.

  • Authorities confirmed 10 people died and 16 are missing from the North Complex Fire in Berry Creek, California.
  • Wildfires in California have killed at least 19 people and burned more than 2.5-million acres this year.
  • Read more here: 10 dead as California fire becomes deadliest of year

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.