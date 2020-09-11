End Zone Player Profile: Caleb Lowe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Screaming Eagles' running back Caleb Lowe is a third generation football player at O’Donnell High School. His grandfather once coached the team, while his dad and his uncle both played for the team back in the 80′s and 90′s. Now Lowe plays alongside his cousin Byron, as he chases the milestones left behind by his father.
“Pray to God, I’m hoping to pass his legacy honestly," said Lowe. "He’s got a lot of those numbers on that wall over there. I’m trying to break one of his.”
O’Donnell head football coach, Fernando Baeza has only been with the team a few years, but now how much the history of the program means to the small city.
Baeza said, “His dad and his uncle and his grandfather are all apart of the O’Donnell tradition. And so for them to come in here, this being my second year here on campus, they’ve been great to welcome new people in to the community. The community here is great, but having those type of people here with the football pedigree has been a blessing to have.”
Lowe said his dad doesn’t let him watch footage from his playing days, but said he was told they both run the same. This year he’s one of the senior leaders on the team. And behind the coaches, his voice is one of the more recognizable ones on the field.
“He’s invaluable, you know in the huddle he knows what different people are doing on different plays," said Baeza. "And so him having that senior leadership here it’s just a blessing. It’s similar to having another coach on the field, which is phenomenal.”
While Lowe sets his sights on breaking his father’s records before he graduates, his dad has told him that he’s already a better player than he ever was on the gridiron.
“It honestly means the world," said Caleb. "I never thought I could be as good as he once was. I’ve heard all the stories about him in football. Him and his buddies still come by the house and all they talk about is their years in football. And I’m like and he says I’m better than that? It’s insane. It’s insane to me.”
Outside of trying to break his father’s records, Lowe hopes to also become the first person in his family to play at the next level.
He said, “He’s been trying to help me along that path the entire time. He’s right there with me every step of the way.”
