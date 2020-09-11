END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night!
Brownfield vs Idalou (canceled)
Slaton vs New Deal (canceled)
Valley 46, Meadow 0
Anton 58, Wellman-Union 8
Whitharral 48, Morton 0
Hermleigh 54, Lueders-Avoca 0
Sands 46, Lubbock Titans 0
Farwell 32, Sudan 7
Sterling City 58, O’Donnell 6
Jayton 56, Wilson 0
Ralls 44, Seagraves 0
Garden City 52, Hart 6
Amherst 52, Lorenzo 6
Klondike 58, Grady 8
Lazbuddie 84, Loop 38
Ropes 33, Menard 6
Smyer 22, Floydada 14
Friona 27, Muleshoe 20
Snyder 40, Lamesa 8
Hale Center 36, Memphis 2
Sunray 22, Dimmitt 0
Crosbyton 52, Munday 22
New Home 20, Plains 13
Shallowater 52, Levelland 46
Happy 77, SpringLake-Earth 30
Silverton 48, Guthrie 0
Clarendon 30, Bovina 14
Borden County 40, Rankin 34
Abernathy 21, Sundown 12
Post 58, Littlefield 6
Olton 34, Hooker, Oklahoma 33
Roosevelt 46, Tahoka 0
Groom 52, Nazareth 40
Motley County 62, Spur 28
Canyon 38, Estacado 0
Ira 66, Eden 18
Petersburg 86, Paducah 66
Wildorado 60, Cotton Center 6
Kress 55, Miami 28
Rule 51, Patton Springs 28
Lockney 24, Boys Ranch 12
Tulia 18, Sanford-Fritch 14
Sweetwater 60, Lake View 42
Denver City 50, Seminole 36
