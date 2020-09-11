END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 11

KCBD End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Sept. 11
By Pete Christy | September 11, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 10:49 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night!

Brownfield vs Idalou (canceled)

Slaton vs New Deal (canceled)

Valley 46, Meadow 0

Anton 58, Wellman-Union 8

Whitharral 48, Morton 0

Hermleigh 54, Lueders-Avoca 0

Sands 46, Lubbock Titans 0

Farwell 32, Sudan 7

Sterling City 58, O’Donnell 6

Jayton 56, Wilson 0

Ralls 44, Seagraves 0

Garden City 52, Hart 6

Amherst 52, Lorenzo 6

Klondike 58, Grady 8

Lazbuddie 84, Loop 38

Ropes 33, Menard 6

Smyer 22, Floydada 14

Friona 27, Muleshoe 20

Snyder 40, Lamesa 8

Hale Center 36, Memphis 2

Sunray 22, Dimmitt 0

Crosbyton 52, Munday 22

New Home 20, Plains 13

Shallowater 52, Levelland 46

Happy 77, SpringLake-Earth 30

Silverton 48, Guthrie 0

Clarendon 30, Bovina 14

Borden County 40, Rankin 34

Abernathy 21, Sundown 12

Post 58, Littlefield 6

Olton 34, Hooker, Oklahoma 33

Roosevelt 46, Tahoka 0

Groom 52, Nazareth 40

Motley County 62, Spur 28

Canyon 38, Estacado 0

Ira 66, Eden 18

Petersburg 86, Paducah 66

Wildorado 60, Cotton Center 6

Kress 55, Miami 28

Rule 51, Patton Springs 28

Lockney 24, Boys Ranch 12

Tulia 18, Sanford-Fritch 14

Sweetwater 60, Lake View 42

Denver City 50, Seminole 36

