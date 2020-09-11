KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Breeze

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Breeze, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Breeze is a 1-year-old Chihuahua mix.
Staff at LAS say he is super sweet, lovable and would go great with anyone who wants a smaller dog at home. He is also spayed and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
Breeze’s adoption fees for Friday, Sept. 11, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And do not forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chip
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.